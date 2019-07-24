



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for day two of picture perfect, chamber of commerce weather across western Pennsylvania.

Plenty of sun is expected today with humidity levels on the low side.

Tuesday’s high hit 78 degrees. We will be close to 80 degrees for today’s high.

This pleasant weather sticks around for the next couple of days.

The dew point, a measure of moisture at the surface, is expected to remain below 65 degrees over the next seven days.

This means we should continue to see pleasant, if not cool mornings giving way to nice sunny afternoons.

When it comes to rain, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says he expects we will see isolated rain showers this afternoon. Nearly everyone will be dry, however.

Data is trying to indicate a rain chance for Thursday as well, but at this time, Smiley is going to leave Thursday dry along with Friday. He is bringing back rain chances on Saturday, even though that is not looking great, with a low rain chance every day stretching into next week.

One of the things Smiley thinks modeling is getting wrong right now are high temperatures for next week. Modeling shows us struggling to hit the 85 degree mark, but 850mb temps along with conditions expected indicate highs easily reaching 85 degrees with a couple of days in the upper 80s.

