



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city-sponsored, drop-off program for electronics and household hazardous wastes launched in the Strip District.

Computers, TVs and other electronics were banned from municipal waste sites in 2010 and disposing of those items has been a challenge.

Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Environmental Services partnered with the Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling to accept items at 3001 Railroad Street twice a week.

The program is open on Wednesdays from 3-8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“I think they are wonderful,” said Bob Spieler, the first customer for Wednesday’s opening. “They’re doing a great job. Good for the environment and the city.”

There is a drop-off charge, based on weight. President of ECS&R Sean Spang said it is 40 cents per pound.

A city subsidy does reduce the cost.

“The cost is associated with the hazardous constituents that are in them,” Spang said.

All drop-offs must be scheduled in advance on ecsr.net/pittsburgh-recycling or by phone at 814-425-7773.

The program is designed for city residents, but no one will be turned away.

“This program will allow Pittsburgh residents … to drop off electronic waste or anything with a cord and also household chemical waste such as paints, solvents, pesticides, and all that icky stuff,” said Teresa Bradley, who coordinates the program for the city.

A full list of other items and fees can be found here.