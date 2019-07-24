PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a delicious pasta salad recipe.
Pasta Salad with Chicken and Bacon
Ingredients:
1 package Ranch dressing mix
1 cup milk
1 cup mayonnaise
3 cups Farfalle pasta – cooked al dente
2 avocados, cut into small cubes
15 cherry tomatoes, quartered
¾ cup cooked fresh peas
1 cup cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast, cubed
¾ cup crisp cooked bacon, cut into pieces
Directions:
Mix the Ranch dressing mix with the milk and mayonnaise and leave in the refrigerator to thicken for at least one hour.
Combine the pasta Ranch dressing to taste – you will probably have more than you need to dress the salad. Fold in the avocado, cherry tomatoes, cooked peas chicken and bacon and adjust the seasoning, if necessary.
Serves: 4
