  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hines Ward, New York Jets, NFL, NFL Offseason, NFL Training Camp, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


NEW YORK (KDKA) — Former Steelers legend Hines Ward continues to make his way into the coaching side of football.

According to the team, Ward will join former players D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Calvin Pace on the New York Jets staff as coaching interns at training camp.

“D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Calvin Pace and Hines Ward are among those joining our football staff for #JetsCamp.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ward joins three other former players as Bill Walsh Coaching Interns for camp, including David Clowney IV, Stephen Bravo-Brown and Damon Reginald Wilson. The quartet of individuals were added to the staff under the Walsh minority coaching fellowship. All of the coaching and scouting interns are under the NFL’s Football Development program.

Comments