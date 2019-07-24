NEW YORK (KDKA) — Former Steelers legend Hines Ward continues to make his way into the coaching side of football.
According to the team, Ward will join former players D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Calvin Pace on the New York Jets staff as coaching interns at training camp.
“D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Calvin Pace and Hines Ward are among those joining our football staff for #JetsCamp.”
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2019
Ward joins three other former players as Bill Walsh Coaching Interns for camp, including David Clowney IV, Stephen Bravo-Brown and Damon Reginald Wilson. The quartet of individuals were added to the staff under the Walsh minority coaching fellowship. All of the coaching and scouting interns are under the NFL’s Football Development program.
