PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy was seriously hurt in an accident and his mother, a public safety/community helpers employee needed a way to cheer Blake up.

That’s where Deputy Jason Tarap of the Allegheny Sheriff’s Office stepped in.

Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

During Blake’s recovery at UPMC Children’s Hospital, Deputy Tarap paid him a visit and swore him in as a “Junior Deputy” for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with being named a Junior Deputy, Deputy Tarap provided Blake with some sheriff’s office apparel so he could show off his new ranking.

