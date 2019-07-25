Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy was seriously hurt in an accident and his mother, a public safety/community helpers employee needed a way to cheer Blake up.
That’s where Deputy Jason Tarap of the Allegheny Sheriff’s Office stepped in.
During Blake’s recovery at UPMC Children’s Hospital, Deputy Tarap paid him a visit and swore him in as a “Junior Deputy” for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.
Along with being named a Junior Deputy, Deputy Tarap provided Blake with some sheriff’s office apparel so he could show off his new ranking.
