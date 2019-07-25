



BALDWIN (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and FedEx truck in Baldwin.

County 911 operators received multiple calls about the crash in the 600 block of Becks Run Road around 11:57 a.m. Thursday.

Baldwin Police and EMS responded to the crash scene. County Police Detectives and Reconstruction initiated an investigation.

The preliminary investigation appears to show that the motorcycle was traveling up Becks Run Road when the truck, traveling in the opposite direction, turned into the path of the motorcycle, causing the collision, authorities said.

Both riders on the motorcycle were taken to a trauma center. The 37-year-old man driving the motorcycle was last listed in critical condition, while the 30-year-old female passenger was in stable condition, according to officials.

The driver of the FedEx truck was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 833-255-8477.