



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen cooking light for the summer.

Pan-Roasted Chicken, Garden Herbs, Fresh Tomato Coulis, Zucchini

Ingredients:

4 ea. Boneless skin-on chicken breast (about 4 oz. ea. breasts for a light course, 8 oz. ea. for a full meal)

3-4 ea. Sage leaves

20 ea. Fresh tarragon leaves

Salt and Pepper

Olive oil

1-2 ea. Zucchini cut into chunks

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

8-10 ea. Leaves of basil

Fresh Tomato Coulis

Directions:

1) Rinse and dry chicken breasts.

2) Prepare Fresh Tomato Coulis.

3) Chop sage and tarragon together.

4) Season chicken breasts well both sides with salt and pepper. Spread with herbs on both sides, pushing the herbs onto the chicken.

5) Pre-heat oven to warm (180 or so).

6) Heat high-sided skillet on medium-high heat. Coat the bottom of the pan with oil.

7) Cook chicken skin side down until the skin is brown and the chicken is half cooked. Turn and finish cooking. (Safe internal temperature is 160)

8) Remove from pan, place in oven to hold.

9) Return pan to high heat.

10) Add extra virgin olive oil. Sauté zucchini in olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper.

11) When zucchini is browned, toss with basil.

12) Place zucchini in center of the plate.

13) Spoon Fresh Tomato Coulis around zucchini.

14) Slice chicken and fan over zucchini.

Fresh Tomato Coulis

Ingredients:

2-3 ea. Large, ripe tomatoes, room temperature to warm

2 ea. Peeled garlic cloves

½ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Squeeze of lemon juice if necessary

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Quarter tomatoes. Remove core.

2. Puree tomatoes by running through food mill. Remember, three turns forward, 1 turn back.

3. Grate garlic into tomato puree. Whisk in olive oil. Adjust acidity with lemon juice if necessary.

4. Season with salt and pepper. Hold at room temperature.