INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — An Indiana woman is in custody after her one-year-old grandson obtained and ingested her vaping device containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or the main chemical found in marijuana.

According to State Police, Leann Goss, 38-years-old of Indiana, Pa., was arrested on one account of endangering the welfare of children, one county of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troopers were alerted to the home on Lincoln Avenue in White Township after an incident was reported involving a one-year-old that had ingested THC through a pen.

The child was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center before troopers arrived on scene and when they did arrive, they learned the child was being watched by Goss and left the child out-of-sight for an undetermined amount of time.

According to police, the child gained access to the device by taking it from a bedroom nightstand and then ingesting it.

Goss found the child standing next to the nightstand with smoke around him and the pen next to him on the floor and proceeded to call 9-1-1.

Police are still investigating as to how the child was able to activate and use the device.