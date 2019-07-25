



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s time to celebrate all things pickle as the Picklesburgh celebration arrives in Pittsburgh.

The event will be in full swing from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.

With that said, there will be some road closures that go into effect on Thursday and last throughout the weekend.

DOWNTOWN:

The Roberto Clemente Bridge (6th Street Bridge) and Fort Duquesne Boulevard (westbound only) between Stanwix and 7th streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, through the afternoon on Monday, July 29, opening before rush hour.

NORTH SHORE:

Federal Street will be closed from the Roberto Clemente Bridge (6th Street Bridge) to General Robinson Street beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, through the afternoon on Monday, July 29, opening before rush hour.

Isabella Street from Sandusky Street to Federal Street will also be restricted, except for local traffic.

For those planning on driving to the event, parking will be available close to the festival on both the downtown and North Shore sides. Motorists are encouraged to visit ParkPGH for real-time parking status of garages in the downtown area.

Public transit is also another option. Attendees can plan their trip using the Port Authority’s Trip Planner or use Healthy Ride Bike Share and the bike lane to cycle into town. Also, the Light Rail free fare zone can get you from downtown to the North Shore at no cost.

For more information on the festival, visit www.picklesburgh.com.