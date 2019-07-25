LATROBE (KDKA) — As the Steelers arrive for Training Camp, one player is hoping to reach an extension with the team as he enters his final season under contract.

Conerback Joe Haden told reporters when he arrived at St. Vincent College Thursday afternoon that he and the team are discussion a possible extension.

“Joe Haden is optimistic about a contract extension. He told us “We’re working on it” @KDKA”

Joe Haden is optimistic about a contract extension. He told us “We’re working on it” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wGe9iT7lAp — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 25, 2019

Haden has played with the Steelers over the past two seasons and the former Pro-Bowler has established himself as one of the team leaders on and off the field.

The corner is entering his 10th season in the NFL.