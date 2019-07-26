HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
NAPA VALLEY (KDKA) — Mr. Big Chest has done it once again this season, just with another team.

Former Steeler Antonio Brown, who was known for his grand entrances, arrived to Oakland Raiders training camp riding a hot air balloon.

““Mr Big Chest” arrives in Oakland training camp appropriately in a HOT AIR balloon. #Raiders.”

Last season, Brown arrived to Steelers camp in a helicopter. He has also pulled into St. Vincent in other expensive vehicles including a customized Rolls-Royce.

