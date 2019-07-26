Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– About 147 million Americans are now eligible to receive a part of the settlement involving the recent Equifax data breach.
Members can receive free credit monitoring for the next 10 years if they have had their personal information exposed.
If your credit is already being monitored, you can opt to receive $125 instead.
Those who have had to spend extra money to settle financial problems caused by the breach are eligible to receive up to $20,000.
Customers have until November 19 to opt-out of the settlement. All other claims need to be filed by January 22.
Click here to see if your information was impacted and if you’re eligible to join the settlement.
