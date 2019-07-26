LATROBE (KDKA) — For 50 years, the Steelers have made St. Vincent home to their Training Camp and following them the whole time is the Steeler faithful.

“I think this is my sixth one,” one woman said.

“This is my second,” added another.

Whether it’s a fan’s first camp or their 30th, the whole point of making the pilgrimage to Latrobe is to see how the six-time Super Bowl champs are going to look that upcoming season.

Expectations are always sky-high.

“They better do good!” One woman laughed. “I’m hoping that they’ll go to the playoffs.”

Children make up a fair amount of the crowd and Brock, Graham, Cade, and Hudley from Toledo, Ohio, came with mom and dad.

They said they wanted to meet JuJu, Bud Dupree, and Devin Bush.

Every year, there’s one fan that tries to set the bar in proving their dedication to the black and gold. This year, Joe from Squirrel Hill is leading the pack with tattoo art that takes up his entire back.

“[It took] 80 hours so far, it’s almost done,” he said. “We just have to pass through it a couple more times, it’s a religious piece dedicated to the Immaculate Reception.”

Training Camp practices are open to the public except for certain days and for many fans, it’s the place to be in August.

“It’s the most fun you can have near Pittsburgh for free!”