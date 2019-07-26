HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
Filed Under:Library Road, McNeilly Road, PennDOT, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Traffic, Saw Mill Run Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — Library Road will be closed Sunday for tree removal operations.

PennDOT announced Friday that the Library Road (Route 88) closure will occur Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. between McNeilly Road and Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51).

The posted detours can be found below.

West of the Work</strong

  • Take Route 88 westbound to Connor Road
  • Turn right onto Connor Road
  • Turn right onto Washington Road (Route 19)
  • Washington Road becomes West Liberty Avenue
  • Turn right onto the ramp to South 51 toward Uniontown
  • Follow Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) back to Route 88
  • End detour

East of the Work

  • Take Route 88 eastbound to Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to South 19 toward Dormont
  • Turn left onto West Liberty Avenue (Route 19)
  • West Liberty Avenue becomes Washington Road
  • Turn left onto Connor Road
  • Follow Connor Road to Route 88
  • End detour
Comments