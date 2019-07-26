Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — Library Road will be closed Sunday for tree removal operations.
PennDOT announced Friday that the Library Road (Route 88) closure will occur Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. between McNeilly Road and Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51).
The posted detours can be found below.
West of the Work
- Take Route 88 westbound to Connor Road
- Turn right onto Connor Road
- Turn right onto Washington Road (Route 19)
- Washington Road becomes West Liberty Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to South 51 toward Uniontown
- Follow Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) back to Route 88
- End detour
East of the Work
- Take Route 88 eastbound to Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to South 19 toward Dormont
- Turn left onto West Liberty Avenue (Route 19)
- West Liberty Avenue becomes Washington Road
- Turn left onto Connor Road
- Follow Connor Road to Route 88
- End detour
