



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It should be another picture perfect day across area with highs climbing back to the mid-80s.

Overall, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is putting in a 20 percent chance for rain today.

Nearly everyone will be dry, but if you are one of the few that sees a passing shower, it won’t last long. More than 90 percent of everyone’s day will be dry. Saying that, it appears places along and south of I-70 have the best chance for an isolated shower or weak storm.

While the weather will be pleasant throughout the weekend, humidity levels will climb back to the mid- to low-60s by Saturday afternoon. It will still feel nice, but just not as nice during afternoons. Mornings will stop having the slightly cool feeling as well.

Looking at the extended forecast, 850mb temps remain steady over the next seven days, meaning no big fronts are expected to slide through. Highs should hover in the mid-80s through Monda, with low rain chances.

A weak boundary moves in on Tuesday and stalls over the area. This will trigger a return of afternoon showers and storms, and at times, rain will be possible even before noon during this pattern.

