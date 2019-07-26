Pirates Drop 5th Game In A Row After Falling 6-3 To Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt homered in his career-high fourth straight game, powering the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Thursday for a four-game sweep.

Vince McMahon On WWE's Future: 'Not Going To Go Back To That Gory Crap'Vince McMahon's WWE plans to get edgier, as ratings and attendance slump, and All Elite Wrestling lurks... but not back to Attitude Era.