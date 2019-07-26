Comments
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A state prison remains on lockdown following multiple incidents at the facility, a local report states.
SCI Greene has been on lockdown since Tuesday after two unrelated incidents involving multiple inmates took place, according to the Observer-Reporter.
A prison spokesperson told the newspaper that there was an assault in one of the general population units, and two officers and an inmate sustained minor injuries.
The incidents remain under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.