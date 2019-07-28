CONNOQUENESSING (KDKA) — A deer went through the windshield of a car and claimed the life of a man in Butler County Sunday afternoon.

A couple from Ohio were involved in the powerful, two-car accident on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township around 4 p.m.

Police say the man was killed when a deer went directly through the windshield of his car.

State Police in Butler County confirmed the man died instantly.

The man is believed to be in his 70s.

Police say he was traveling with his wife from Ohio. The two were reportedly in Butler County visiting their daughter.

State police say that’s when another car on Route 68 Evans City Road in Connonquenessing Township hit a deer, across from the Butler County Humane Society.

Police say the deer flew into the air and came down directly through the windshield of the oncoming car the couple from Ohio was driving.

We’re told the man died instantly, the man’s wife was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown, a terrible freak accident with a tragic outcome.

Route 68 was closed for about two hours but it’s now back open to traffic.