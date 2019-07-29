HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heinz Field, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It looks like Heinz Field will get a name change in the next couple years.

The Sports Business Journal reports Kraft Heinz is “highly unlikely” to renew its naming rights deal.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Heinz paid $57 million for the stadium name, but that original deal expires in 2021.

KDKA has reached out to both Heinz Field and Kraft Heinz for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Kraft Heinz gave a statement Monday to our news partners at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.

“Kraft Heinz and the Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship over the past 18 years,” the statement said. “Both organizations are committed to the partnership for at least the next two seasons and we look forward to ongoing discussions related to the future.”

Comments