PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It looks like Heinz Field will get a name change in the next couple years.
The Sports Business Journal reports Kraft Heinz is “highly unlikely” to renew its naming rights deal.
Heinz paid $57 million for the stadium name, but that original deal expires in 2021.
KDKA has reached out to both Heinz Field and Kraft Heinz for comment, but so far has not heard back.
Kraft Heinz gave a statement Monday to our news partners at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.
“Kraft Heinz and the Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship over the past 18 years,” the statement said. “Both organizations are committed to the partnership for at least the next two seasons and we look forward to ongoing discussions related to the future.”
