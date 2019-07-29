PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warmer air is rushing in behind an overnight warm front.
The chance for an isolated shower is extremely small today with us sufficiently capped with a layer of stable air in place. High temperatures will hit the mid- to upper-80s today.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Pittsburgh’s high temperature will hit 87 degrees today with partly cloudy skies. We should be dry start to finish.
But changes begin as soon as tonight as a cold front nears the area. The front will stall and set up north-south.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
The front will act as a trigger both Tuesday and Wednesday for scattered rain and storms. Downpours will be possible with slow-moving storms possibly causing flash flooding.
Most places two-day rain totals will be a relatively modest half inch to full inch, but there will be spots that see significantly more rain.
Highs both on Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to 80 degrees and highs will be determined due to the amount of rain we receive. Thursday looks dry with scattered rain showers expected Friday and isolated showers expected on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.