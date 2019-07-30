PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another Penguins Stanley Cup legend has called it a career.

Chris Kunitz, who was a part of three championships in Pittsburgh has retired from the NHL Tuesday.

“4 Stanley Cups. 3 in Pittsburgh. 2OT goal we’ll never forget. 1 incredible career. Congratulations on your retirement, Kuni!”

4 Stanley Cups.

3 in Pittsburgh.

2OT goal we'll never forget.

1 incredible career. Congratulations on your retirement, Kuni! pic.twitter.com/55X4Xi8GIV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 30, 2019

The 39-year-old has played for four other teams including the Ducks, Thrashers, Lightning and Blackhawks. He won a fourth Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks before his tenure in the Steel City. The Pittsburgh fan favorite ranks 9th in goals (169) and 14th in points (338) in Penguins franchise history.

He will always be remembered for the double-overtime goal in Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals against the Senators that propelled the team to the Stanley Cup for the second time in as many seasons.

Kunitz ends his career with 1,022 games played with 268 goals and 251 assists for 619 total points. He was a 2013 NHL All-Star as well as an Olympic Gold Medalist with Team Canada in 2014.

Kunitz will take a front office job with the Blackhawks who he most recently played for. According to reports, he will join the team as a Player Development Adviser, assisting with the NHL Staff as well as the AHL affiliate’s staff in Rockford.