PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police took a woman into custody following a stabbing in Elliott.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Officers say they found a man on Arnold Street near Steuben Street with a stab wound to his chest.
He is in stable condition.
Police arrested a 28-year-old woman at the scene. She has been identified as 28-year-old Indea Brimage.
She is expected to face aggravated assault and tampering with evidence charges.
