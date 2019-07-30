BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Regatta Canceled
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police took a woman into custody following a stabbing in Elliott.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they found a man on Arnold Street near Steuben Street with a stab wound to his chest.

He is in stable condition.

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman at the scene. She has been identified as 28-year-old Indea Brimage.

(Source: Allegheny County)

She is expected to face aggravated assault and tampering with evidence charges.

