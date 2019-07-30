



DUNBAR, Pa. (KDKA) – A dartboard at the Fayette County Republicans booth with the faces of four liberal congresswomen taped on it has sparked controversy on social media.

A woman attending the Fayette County Fair shared a photo on Facebook of the dartboard.

The dartboard features the faces of four Democratic congresswomen President Trump had recently targeted in controversial tweets.

The fair-goer also said there was a cornhole board with Nancy Pelosi’s mouth as the opening.

Bill Kozlovich, Fayette County GOP Chairman, said his cornhole board game has been around for years.

Instead of bean bags, he uses stuffed socks to throw into cut out holes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders.

He added the dart game this year.

“It was all in total fun, there was no malice involved,” Kozlovich said. “You got to have a little fun. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we’re still one group and we should be getting together.”

Trinette Cunningham has been visiting the Fayette County Fair her whole life. She said the games were not appropriate at the family-friendly event.

“When you have faces of women on a dartboard, I just think that sends the wrong message on so many different levels, violence against women, the whole question of racism comes in,” Cunningham said. “It took it to a level of violence and divisiveness that I haven’t seen before. If the Democrats had it in their booth, I would have had the same reaction. I just don’t think it has a place anywhere.”

Kozlovich removed the dart game from his booth and replaced it with the American flag. Kozlovich said he will be keeping the cornhole boards at the booth for the remainder of the fair.

Rep. Matthew Dowling, a representative for Fayette and Somerset counties, issued a following statement regarding the booth:

“I was shocked to learn about the recent actions taken at the Fayette County Fair and cannot stress enough how wrong it was. Disagreement over issues is the basis of our republic and part of a healthy democracy, but when that disagreement veers into anything that can be seen as promoting violence against others, it is simply unacceptable.”

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party issued the following statement to KDKA: