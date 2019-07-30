GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greensburg man is accused of raping a woman with mental disabilities who he met on Facebook — and this isn’t the first time he’s facing charges like this.

Wearing a protective suit because investigators took his clothes into evidence, Parker Foster Jr. walked out of the Greensburg Police station accused of raping a mentally challenged woman, the two meeting via social media.

Capt. Robert Stafford said the two had become friends on Facebook.

“They made arrangements to meet at the Dollar General store,” Capt. Stafford says.

“He was going to take her to McDonald’s to get something to eat. Apparently, at McDonald’s, he made some inappropriate comments.”

Officials say the victim told Foster that she had a boyfriend and asked to be taken back to her Greensburg apartment.

They say she made it clear she didn’t want him to come in, but he did, then raped the woman.

Capt. Stafford says Foster took her phone and set it away from her so she was unable to call for help or call 911.

Investigators say Foster only left the apartment when the victim started to cry and scream.

“There definitely seems to be a history of him acting like this,” Capt. Stafford says.

In fact, in Jan. of 2016, Foster was arrested for the rape of a mentally challenged woman. Charges were dropped for “evidentiary issues.”

Then, in June of 2016, he was charged with two counts of indecent assault, but those were lowered to simple assault and he was given probation.

Foster now faces 14 new charges, many of them felonies, to include rape of a mentally disabled person.

Foster is heading to the Westmoreland County Jail to be held without bond, the judge citing the fact he was on probation from his 2016 simple assault charges.