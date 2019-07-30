



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not that the team is even for sale, but a native entrepreneur is not interested in buying the Pirates for a number of reasons.

Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey spoke with Mark Cuban via email recently, and the Shark Tank star explained his reasoning as to why he is not interested in buying the Bucs.

“I’ve heard Mark Cuban bandied about as a sort of dream scenario Pirates owner, so I decided to shoot him an email about talk about it.”

During the interview, Cuban said he inquired about the sale of the team in 2005 and was told they were not for sale.

Mackey asked Cuban why he would not want the organization, the billionaire gave a few reasons. The first reason is his kids, he is not single anymore and enjoys spending time with his family. Cuban also cited the failing state of MLB Baseball, including falling attendance.

Cuban said the Pirates fans do not give Pirates owner Bob Nutting as much credit as they deserve.

“I don’t think their management is nearly as bad as diehard fans make it out to be,” Cuban wrote. “Once they had time to develop their farm system, they have been able to develop good young talent. This losing streak aside, they have been competing in a tough division.”

Cuban, who is know for taking risks as an owner, says that is where the Pirates have issues.

“I think where they go wrong is that they always appear to put profits over winning,” Cuban wrote. “They don’t take a risk that could have negative financial consequences.”