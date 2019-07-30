Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the highlights of their 2019 home schedule, including when they’ll wear their Color Rush and Throwback jerseys.
The Color Rush jerseys will make an appearance in Week 8 when the Miami Dolphins visit on Oct. 28.
The team will wear their Throwback jerseys when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 10.
The rest of the home game season highlights include:
- Friday, August 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Play Football Month and Youth Football activities, AJR Scholarship presentation
- Saturday, August 17, Kansas City Chiefs – Play Football Month and Youth Football activities, United Way Kickoff Campaign
- Sunday, September 15, Seattle Seahawks – Home opener, NFL100 Fantennial Weekend activities
- Monday, September 30, Cincinnati Bengals – Hall of Honor Introduction Weekend.
- Sunday, October 6, Baltimore Ravens – Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer, “Rock Steelers Style 2019 Weekend”
- Monday, October 28, Miami Dolphins – Team will wear Color Rush uniforms
- Sunday, November 3, Indianapolis Colts – Salute to Service activities, Military theme.
- Sunday, November 10, Los Angeles Rams – Team will wear Throwback jerseys, Alumni Weekend, celebration of Super Bowl XIV championship
- Sunday, December 1, Cleveland Browns – Pro Bowl Balloting initiatives
- Sunday, December 15, Buffalo Bills – “Thank you Fans” tribute; recognition of WPIAL and City League High School Champions
