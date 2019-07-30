BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Regatta Canceled
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 Steelers Training Camp, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Stephon Tuitt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have made a move to free up some cap space heading into the 2019 season.

Sources confirmed to Gerry Dulac that the team transferred a portion of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt’s season salary into a signing bonus.

“Team source confirms: Steelers have converted $5.195 million of DE Stephon Tuitt’s $6 million base salary into a signing bonus, creating $3.9 million in cap space this season. Tuitt, 26, is one of the highest paid defensive lineman in the league.”

Last season, Tuitt started in all 14 games he appeared in while recording 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and four pass deflections.

Comments