PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have made a move to free up some cap space heading into the 2019 season.
Sources confirmed to Gerry Dulac that the team transferred a portion of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt’s season salary into a signing bonus.
“Team source confirms: Steelers have converted $5.195 million of DE Stephon Tuitt’s $6 million base salary into a signing bonus, creating $3.9 million in cap space this season. Tuitt, 26, is one of the highest paid defensive lineman in the league.”
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) July 30, 2019
Last season, Tuitt started in all 14 games he appeared in while recording 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and four pass deflections.
