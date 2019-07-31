



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– Even though summertime is quickly coming to an end, there are still festivities to be celebrated.

Kennywood will kick off its 70th Annual Fall Fantasy Pardes this year on August 3.

Over 150 marching bands in the local area will perform nightly for 18 days concluding the park’s daily operating schedule. Click here to see the posted schedule.

High schools and colleges/universities from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio will be participating from August 3-20.

“Fall Fantasy has become a wonderful tradition for Kennywood and our local communities. The parades serve as one last chance to soak up summer before the school year begins and see the region’s talented young people take center stage,” said General Manager Jerome Gibas.

All of the characters, floats, and songs will be based on this year’s theme, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The end of the parades on August 20 marks the end of Kennywood’s 2019 daily operating schedule. The park will continue to stay open on weekends until Sunday, Sept. 15.