HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as male or female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver’s licenses.

PennDOT says it expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year.

It will let motorists use “X” as a third option to indicate gender.

A PennDOT spokeswoman says the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn’t need authorization from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says PennDOT made the decision, but it’s consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.

