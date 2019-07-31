CINCINNATI (KDKA) — The Pirates finally broke a long losing streak, but before the end of the decisive 11-4 victory, an all-out battle took place on the field.

Reds manager David Bell faces a suspension for coming back onto the field and going after Pirates manager Clint Hurdle during the fracas. Bell had already been ejected for arguing a strike call an inning earlier.

It all started when Bucs relief pitcher Keona Kela threw a fastball up-and-in that set off the Reds. He was aiming at Reds infielder Derek Dietrich, who has been in the middle of a hostile rivalry with both teams all season for admiring home runs hit at PNC Park.

“I just wanted to show them that we didn’t agree with the way things went down, and you have to pitch in,” Kela said. “I was just going my part.”

Between innings, Reds infielder Joey Votto exchanged words with Kela.

“Today was an example of us standing our ground for what we think is right,” Votto said. “At some point, a group of players has to do that.”

Both benches had been warned when former Pirate pitcher Jared Hughes plunked Starling Marte in the 9th inning, so the reliever and Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides were ejected. Amir Garrett relieved and, during the inning, traded words with Pirates starter Trevor Williams, who was in the dugout.

Garrett ran from the mound toward the dugout and started swinging as players came onto the field. Garrett was upset over the up-and-in pitch to Dietrich.

“I definitely do think they teach that in that organization,” Garrett said. “I don’t think it’s right to throw at somebody. That’s not something you should do. If you have a problem, handle it like a man.”

When the fight began, a livid David Bell ran back onto the field and went after Hurdle, who got knocked to the ground in the scrum. Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein got Bell in a headlock. Bell yelled at Hurdle as he left the field.

“It’s a shame that this is allowed and that they’re able to get away with it,” Bell said of the up-and-in pitch. “They celebrate it, they support it, they clearly allow it. I don’t know if they teach it, but they allow it. It’s dangerous.”

Four Pirates were ejected: Williams, Chris Archer, Kyle Crick and Francisco Cervelli, who is on the injured list.

“No one likes getting shown up,” Williams said. “Alphas don’t like it. You hope it’s done. You hope it’s over. Hopefully, it won’t escalate. Today was pretty bad for us, pretty bad for baseball, pretty bad for everybody.”

Yasiel Puig was given a warm ovation from Reds fans as he left the field after his ejection, knowing he was headed to Cleveland via trade. He was also at the center of the memorable fight that followed Dietrich’s homer in April, taking on nearly the entire Pirates team at one point.

As for the game, Pittsburgh ended a nine-game losing streak behind trade candidate Corey Dickerson, who had another big game at Great American Ball Park. He drove in a career-high five runs with a pair of homers and a single. In 14 career games at Great American, Dickerson is batting .431 with nine homers and 18 RBI. He’s had three four-hit games and three multi-homer games.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it sparks again,” Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove said. “We don’t take lightly what happened tonight.”