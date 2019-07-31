  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler Street, Highland Park Bridge, PennDOT, Route 8 Ramp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The southbound Butler Street ramp to the Highland Park Bridge will be closed this week.

PennDOT announced crews will begin sewer repair work Thursday on that ramp that carries southbound Butler Street (Route 8) traffic to the Highland Park Bridge.

The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic detours can be found below.

Posted Detour to Southbound Route 28

  • Take northbound Butler Street (Route 8) to the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Take the ramp to 28/Sharpsburg
  • At the stop sign continue straight onto Bridge Street
  • Turn left onto Main Street toward southbound Route 28
  • End detour

    • Posted Detour to Northbound Route 28

  • Take northbound Butler Street (Route 8) to the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Take the ramp to 28/Sharpsburg
  • At the stop sign continue straight onto Bridge Street
  • Turn right onto Butler Street
  • Turn right onto Kittanning Street
  • Turn right onto southbound Route 8 (William Flynn Highway)
  • Take the ramp North 28/Kittanning
  • End detour

    • Posted Detour to Freeport Road

  • Take Butler Street (Route 8) to the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Take the ramp to 28/Sharpsburg
  • At the stop sign turn right
  • Turn right onto North Main Street
  • North Main Street becomes Freeport Road
  • End detour
    • Comments