Take northbound Butler Street (Route 8) to the 62nd Street Bridge
Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
Take the ramp to 28/Sharpsburg
At the stop sign continue straight onto Bridge Street
Turn left onto Main Street toward southbound Route 28
End detour
Take northbound Butler Street (Route 8) to the 62nd Street Bridge
Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
Take the ramp to 28/Sharpsburg
At the stop sign continue straight onto Bridge Street
Turn right onto Butler Street
Turn right onto Kittanning Street
Turn right onto southbound Route 8 (William Flynn Highway)
Take the ramp North 28/Kittanning
End detour
Take Butler Street (Route 8) to the 62nd Street Bridge
Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
Take the ramp to 28/Sharpsburg
At the stop sign turn right
Turn right onto North Main Street
North Main Street becomes Freeport Road
End detour
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The southbound Butler Street ramp to the Highland Park Bridge will be closed this week.
PennDOT announced crews will begin sewer repair work Thursday on that ramp that carries southbound Butler Street (Route 8) traffic to the Highland Park Bridge.
The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
Traffic detours can be found below.
Posted Detour to Southbound Route 28
Posted Detour to Northbound Route 28
Posted Detour to Freeport Road
