PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Three Rivers Regatta is unfortunately canceled this year, but the show must go on!

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced that the debut of Squonk Opera’s newest show, Hand to Hand, will still happen on Saturday, August 3.

Highwoods Properties, the owners of PPG Place, has agreed to have the free performance in PPG Plaza.

It will be apart of the Saturday Night Market and Downtown Sound Music Series that happens every week in Market Square.

(Photo Credit: John Altdorfer)

“We are always thrilled to see the mettle and charm of our hometown. The world’s biggest puppeteered hands belong here, in Pittsburgh! We are hands-on, handy, we make things happen! Hand to Hand,” said Jackie Dempsey, a member of Squonk.

Here is the schedule of events for Saturday night:
• 5:00, 6:30, 8:00, and 9:30 p.m. Squonk Opera Hand to Hand in PPG Plaza
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kevin Finn on City Paper Stage in Market Square
• 7:00-8:00 p.m. Amy Melissen in Market Square
• 8:30-9:30 p.m. Zachary Lee in Market Square

And if you miss the first show don’t worry, they’ll be performing three more times that night.

