Exit at Pittsburgh Interchange, Exit 57
Take US 22 East for 10.3 miles
PA Turnpike Route 66 South for 13.1 miles
Re-enter Turnpike at New Stanton Interchange
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions tonight from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning between the Pittsburgh Interchange (Exit 57) and the New Stanton Interchange (Exit 75).
The closure is planned to remove an emergency sign structure.
Drivers planning to travel on the Turnpike should use these detours:
EASTBOUND:
WESTBOUND:
- Exit at the New Stanton Interchange
- Follow signage for PA Turnpike Route 66 North for 13.1 miles
- Take US 22 West for 10.3 miles
- Re-enter Turnpike at Pittsburgh Interchange
Drivers should expect an influx of traffic due to these detours. Alternate routes will also be available for those exiting at both interchanges during the closure.
