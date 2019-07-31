  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Stanton Interchange, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pittsburgh Interchange, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions tonight from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning between the Pittsburgh Interchange (Exit 57) and the New Stanton Interchange (Exit 75).

The closure is planned to remove an emergency sign structure.

Drivers planning to travel on the Turnpike should use these detours:

EASTBOUND:

  • Exit at Pittsburgh Interchange, Exit 57
  • Take US 22 East for 10.3 miles
  • PA Turnpike Route 66 South for 13.1 miles
  • Re-enter Turnpike at New Stanton Interchange
      • WESTBOUND:

    • Exit at the New Stanton Interchange
    • Follow signage for PA Turnpike Route 66 North for 13.1 miles
    • Take US 22 West for 10.3 miles
    • Re-enter Turnpike at Pittsburgh Interchange

    Drivers should expect an influx of traffic due to these detours. Alternate routes will also be available for those exiting at both interchanges during the closure.

    Comments