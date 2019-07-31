



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered showers are expected once again today as a stalled out boundary remains in place for most of the day.

The boundary, a cold front, will push south this afternoon.

Dew points will fall from the mid to upper 60s to near 60 degrees by tomorrow.

This should leave us with the best feeling day of the week on Thursday as we see lower humidity levels in its wake. Friday will be slightly more humid with a small rain chance similar to today.

An isolated rain chance on Saturday and Sunday as a weak cool front slides through the area.

Most of next week is looking dry with pleasant temperatures in place.

