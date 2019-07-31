  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, Scattered Showers, Weather Forecast


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered showers are expected once again today as a stalled out boundary remains in place for most of the day.

The boundary, a cold front, will push south this afternoon.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Dew points will fall from the mid to upper 60s to near 60 degrees by tomorrow.

This should leave us with the best feeling day of the week on Thursday as we see lower humidity levels in its wake. Friday will be slightly more humid with a small rain chance similar to today.

An isolated rain chance on Saturday and Sunday as a weak cool front slides through the area.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Most of next week is looking dry with pleasant temperatures in place.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

