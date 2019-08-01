  • KDKA TVOn Air

Armstrong County, Fatal Crash, Manor Township, Rayburn Township, Route 28


MANOR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman in a wheelchair was killed in an early morning crash along Route 28 in Armstrong County.

The crash closed Route 28 between Route 85 in Manor Township and McGregor Road in Rayburn Township.

According to the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Sylvia Denslow of New Kensington was crossing Route 28/66 in her wheelchair after leaving the Bench Racers store around 5:20 a.m.

Authorities say Denslow was struck by a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Roger Crissman of Cowansville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say heavy fog may be to blame for the crash.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The road reopened just before 9 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

