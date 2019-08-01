Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says two inclined sleepers aren’t safe for infants.
The recall includes the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.
About 24,000 of the sleepers were sold at Target, K-Mart, Ross, Marshall’s and TJ Maxx stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.
The recall number is: 19-177
No injuries have been reported.
