



NEW YORK (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell is apologizing to thousands of fantasy football owners who made the mistake of drafting him last season.

“This is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈”

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

Instead of apologizing to his former teammates for the holdout that lasted all season, which would prove to be his final in the Steel City, he sent his concerns to fantasy football participants via Twitter.

“Le’Veon Bell to fantasy owners: Pick me No. 1 overall. #Jets”

Le’Veon Bell to fantasy owners: Pick me No. 1 overall. #Jets pic.twitter.com/pFtCSqOoO8 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 1, 2019

Now, the New York Jets running back is asking those same owners to draft him in the first round once again in 2019.

“As long as this offense does what this offense is going to do, I think anybody could be a No. 1 fantasy guy,” Bell said. “We’ve got so much talent.”

Bell talked to reporters at Jets Camp Thursday afternoon about the situation, saying he does not regret holding out for the entire 2018 season.

“Le’Veon Bell explains why he’s apologetic to fantasy owners. #Jets”

Le’Veon Bell explains why he’s apologetic to fantasy owners. #Jets pic.twitter.com/F8yp0GvggO — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 1, 2019

“I don’t regret sitting out last year, but I wish I could have told fantasy owners some type of way, ‘I’m not playing this year,’ so they wouldn’t have picked me,” Bell said. “That’s the thing I’m apologizing for, a lot of people picked me not even knowing if I was coming back. That’s what I was really sorry about, not because I sat out, but not being able to communicate that to fantasy owners, that I’m not playing. A lot of people feel like they wasted their money. So, I’m sorry again.”

Many fantasy football rankings, including CBS Sports, have Bell listed as a low-end top 10 running back. He is behind Steelers running back James Conner in the CBS rankings as well.