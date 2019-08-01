PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A meeting of the Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board was abruptly cut short.

Dozens of people from the community showed up to this meeting Thursday to voice their concerns about what they say is violence and harassment against transgender inmates.

“We’re having sexual assaults, not just with trans people, but with people at the jail. People are sleeping on the floor right now with no blankets and nothing to sustain themselves in prison,” said LGBTQ advocate Ciora Thomas.

Thomas and dozens of other community members let their displeaser known at the meeting. Instead of waiting for the public comment period, the group started shouting during the meeting and disrupting the speakers.

Before Board Chair Judge David Cashman stormed out of the meeting, he ordered Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies to remove Thomas from the meeting.

It was a chaotic scene inside the courthouse as deputies tried to remove Thomas and other advocates. Thomas was taken into custody along with community organizer Christian Carter.

The turmoil then spilled out into the courthouse lobby.

“When the one person became unruly and started to use vulgar language, the judge had her removed. She wouldn’t leave, someone else blocked the way, so they were arrested,” said Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen. “We asked the people to sit down, maintain order. We said you can speak, we’ll give you the opportunity to speak, and they wouldn’t sit down.”

Thomas and Carter were released from custody shortly after and received a citation to appear in court.

Thursday’s meeting was the second unruly jail board meeting this week. Sheriff Mullen said it’s unclear when the next meeting will be scheduled.

“I think it’s very selfish and ignorant. We should be able to speak freely. We should be able to express ourselves in its entirety instead of being told now is the time to quit. And if you don’t quit, you’ll be taken out in cuffs,” LGBTQ advocate Lorenzo Rulli said.