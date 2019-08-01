PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Western Pennsylvania man is going viral for wearing “Make Racism Wrong Again” to a local Walmart store.

Jamal Lewis lives in Johnstown and his Facebook post has now been shared hundreds of times.

In the photo, Lewis is wearing a “Make Racism Wrong Again” hat and t-shirt.

He said he wore the clothes to a local Walmart store and received “so many dirty looks.”

“Anyone that knows me knows I’ve lived in a few different places. And I’ve traveled all over the country, and outside the country. I’m not saying there’s not good people here, because they are. But there is a large amount of open in your face racism here,” Lewis posted.