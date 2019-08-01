PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh Pirates players and even manager Clint Hurdle have reportedly been suspended for their actions during a brawl in Cincinnati earlier this week.

Discipline announced for Reds-Pirates brawl: pic.twitter.com/yEAPhx1gyF — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2019

Pirates Suspended:

Pitcher Keone Kela received a 10-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Derek Dietrich of the Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning and for his role in instigating the bench-clearing incident.

Infielder Jose Osuna received a five-game suspension for his aggressive and inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.

Pitcher Kyle Crick received a three-game suspension for his inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle received a two-game suspension for his club’s conduct during the incident, and the multiple intentional pitches thrown at Dietrich during this season.

Cincinnati Reds Suspended:

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett received an eight-game suspension for inciting the bench clearing incident by running to the area outside of the Pirates dugout and throwing a punch in the top of the ninth inning.

Reds pitcher Jared Hughes received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Starling Marte.

Former Reds (now Cleveland Indians) outfielder Yasiel Puig received a three-game suspension for his aggressive actions during the ninth-inning incident.

Reds manager David Bell received a six-game suspension for returning to the field following his ejection, escalating the incident with his actions, his club’s intentional pitch at Marte, and his numerous ejections this season.

Previous story:

“Chaos in Cincinnati — Amir Garrett charges ENTIRE #Pirates team!! Major suspensions coming. #Reds Manager David Bell was ejected —Came back and threw punches.”

Chaos in Cincinnati — Amir Garrett charges ENTIRE #Pirates team!! Major suspensions coming. #Reds Manager David Bell was ejected —Came back and threw punches. pic.twitter.com/X2nKvh8NzN — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 31, 2019

It all started when Bucs relief pitcher Keona Kela threw a fastball up-and-in that set off the Reds. He was aiming at Reds infielder Derek Dietrich, who has been in the middle of a hostile rivalry with both teams all season for admiring home runs hit at PNC Park.

“I just wanted to show them that we didn’t agree with the way things went down, and you have to pitch in,” Kela said. “I was just going my part.”

“Brawl in Cincinnati: For the 2nd time this year, Yasiel Puig is in the middle of a Reds-Pirates altercation. This happened just moments after it was announced that Puig was traded to Cleveland on Twitter.”

Brawl in Cincinnati: For the 2nd time this year, Yasiel Puig is in the middle of a Reds-Pirates altercation. This happened just moments after it was announced that Puig was traded to Cleveland on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7j4zhoFODC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2019

Between innings, Reds infielder Joey Votto exchanged words with Kela.

“Today was an example of us standing our ground for what we think is right,” Votto said. “At some point, a group of players has to do that.”

Both benches had been warned when former Pirate pitcher Jared Hughes plunked Starling Marte in the 9th inning, so the reliever and Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides were ejected. Amir Garrett relieved and, during the inning, traded words with Pirates starter Trevor Williams, who was in the dugout.

“Full gallery: The #Reds and #Pirates brawl. #MLB”

Garrett ran from the mound toward the dugout and started swinging as players came onto the field. Garrett was upset over the up-and-in pitch to Dietrich.

“I definitely do think they teach that in that organization,” Garrett said. “I don’t think it’s right to throw at somebody. That’s not something you should do. If you have a problem, handle it like a man.”

When the fight began, a livid David Bell ran back onto the field and went after Hurdle, who got knocked to the ground in the scrum. Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein got Bell in a headlock. Bell yelled at Hurdle as he left the field.

“#Reds manager David Bell was ejected earlier—CAME BACK and into the brawl—major suspension….Umps lost control of this one too.”

#Reds manager David Bell was ejected earlier—CAME BACK and into the brawl—major suspension….Umps lost control of this one too — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 31, 2019

“It’s a shame that this is allowed and that they’re able to get away with it,” Bell said of the up-and-in pitch. “They celebrate it, they support it, they clearly allow it. I don’t know if they teach it, but they allow it. It’s dangerous.”

Four Pirates were ejected: Williams, Chris Archer, Kyle Crick and Francisco Cervelli, who is on the injured list.

“No one likes getting shown up,” Williams said. “Alphas don’t like it. You hope it’s done. You hope it’s over. Hopefully, it won’t escalate. Today was pretty bad for us, pretty bad for baseball, pretty bad for everybody.”

“#Reds Manager blames #Pirates for “Doing this all year”. He was asked if he specifically blames Clint Hurdle “He’s the manager” #Basebrawl”

#Reds Manager blames #Pirates for “Doing this all year”. He was asked if he specifically blames Clint Hurdle “He’s the manager” #Basebrawl pic.twitter.com/FDYM4K1HYU — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 31, 2019

Yasiel Puig was given a warm ovation from Reds fans as he left the field after his ejection, knowing he was headed to Cleveland via trade. He was also at the center of the memorable fight that followed Dietrich’s homer in April, taking on nearly the entire Pirates team at one point.

As for the game, Pittsburgh ended a nine-game losing streak behind trade candidate Corey Dickerson, who had another big game at Great American Ball Park. He drove in a career-high five runs with a pair of homers and a single. In 14 career games at Great American, Dickerson is batting .431 with nine homers and 18 RBI. He’s had three four-hit games and three multi-homer games.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it sparks again,” Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove said. “We don’t take lightly what happened tonight.”