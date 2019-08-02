Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher at CAPA, the city’s performing arts school is facing charges of institutional sexual assault.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 28-year-old Samuel Karas reportedly entered into a romantic relationship with an underage student beginning in June of 2018.
According to a school spokesperson, Karas resigned from the school on July 18.
Police say Karas had “direct supervision” over the student at the time.
The criminal complaint did not name the student but did say that they have since graduated.
