BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times in the torso.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning on the 200 block of Fourth Street.

Police say an unknown person began fired at the victim eight times.

The victim tried to run, police say, but he was struck twice.

According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

They say they are working to learn the motive and identify suspects.

They ask anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).