PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Victoria Mazur, 51-years-old of Plum Boro, allegedly embezzled $191,000 from Gateway Packaging Corporation in Export.
According to an indictment, Mazur was the former controller for the company and over a five-year period between December 2012 and December 2017, she embezzled funds through the company’s point of sale terminal by processing fraudulent refunds.
The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Mazur faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for each of the eight counts of wire fraud and a possible fine of $250,000 if she is convicted.
