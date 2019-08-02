PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was injured in what appeared to be a hit and run downtown.

The intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Seventh Street was shut down while police investigated the accident that happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police found the man lying on the street.

They say the man suffered severe head injuries and a compound fracture to one ankle.

He was transported to AGH in critical condition.

The vehicle that reportedly hit the man was not found at the scene.

There were no witnesses or vehicle descriptions, according to police.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.