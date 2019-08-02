PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fort Pitt Tunnel will be down to one lane for washing operations starting Sunday, August 4 from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Between Sunday, August 4 and Tuesday, August 6, the tunnel will be down to one lane eastbound and then from Wednesday, August 7 through Thursday, August 8 the tunnel will be down to one lane westbound.

Crews will be washing tunnel walls, barriers, and cross-passages and work will not begin until one hour after the end of any Pirates home game.