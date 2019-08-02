Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Justice
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This sweet girl is Justice! She came to Animal Friends along with her four other feline siblings after their owner passed away. Having lived with other cats in the past, Justice is a professional at learning to integrate with new feline friends! Do you have room in your heart (and home!) for this sweet girl? Stop in to visit her today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Justice, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Bo, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Tori, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Bo & Tori
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Bo is living with a foster family. As of 6/2019, he is 6-years-old. Part of our Golden Buddy Program. Protective of his family. Loves to be with you. Good to ride in vehicle. Goes to work with his foster family. For more info, contact shelter.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I was homeless and came to the shelter as a “stray.” Sadly, no one came looking for me…
I am 1- to 2-years-old. A little shy at first, but once I know you, I am very friendly and affectionate!
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
