



Justice

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This sweet girl is Justice! She came to Animal Friends along with her four other feline siblings after their owner passed away. Having lived with other cats in the past, Justice is a professional at learning to integrate with new feline friends! Do you have room in your heart (and home!) for this sweet girl? Stop in to visit her today!