



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS NEWS) — Lowe’s has confirmed a report from The Wall Street Journal on August 1 that they will be laying off thousands of workers.

Lowe’s has seven locations around the Pittsburgh area including Munhall, Bethel Park, Tarentum, Carnegie, and West Mifflin.

According to the report, Lowe’s told workers that assemble products and janitors that their jobs are being cut and outsourced to third-party contractors.

A spokeswoman said in an email to CBS News, that the move will allow workers to “spend more time on the sales floor, serving customers.”

She went on to say that workers losing their position will be given transition pay as well as an opportunity to apply for other roles within the company.

Thes cuts will affect employees across 1,725 stores around the country.