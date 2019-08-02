



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Think you’re a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan?

Well, you might be, but one Steelers fan went above and beyond, showing off an entire yard full of Steelers jerseys.

Edgar Gonzalez shared the picture on his Twitter feed with well over 200 jerseys displayed.

His posts have been shared hundreds of times.

Row by row, Edgar filled his backyard with jerseys that spanned colors, numbers, and generations.

Players like Ben Roethlisberger, Rod Woodson, Troy Polamalu, Joe Greene, Hines Ward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Terry Bradshaw, and so many others were present in the impressive display.

With all the jerseys in place, folded and represented, Edgar made his way to the middle of the display to conclude what he called #SteelersJerseyPhotoDay

An active NFL roster allows 90 players when training camp starts but has to be trimmed down to 53 by week one. Safe to say Edgar may have some cuts to make.