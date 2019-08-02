



NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from New Kensington.

New Kensington Police Department is looking for Patience Johnson, who they say ran away from her home two weeks ago.

They believe her to be in the Homestead area.

According to the New Kennsington Police Department’s Facebook page, she’s in communication with her family but she refuses to come home or reveal where she’s staying.

Anyone with information about where Johnson might be is asked to call the New Kensington Police Department at 724-339-7533.