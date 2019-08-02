Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Overnight lane restrictions will be in place on the Parkway East in both directions continuing Monday, August 5 through Thursday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m.
Various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be down to one lane as crews conduct sealing, fence installation, rumble strip installation, and platform removals.
There will also be expansion dam replacement work on the Second Avenue off-ramp that weekend, August 9-12.
Work won’t start until one hour after the end of any Pirates home game.
